The PGA Tour are once again back in California this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Last year it threw up one of the best stories in golf with Vaughn Taylor winning his first PGA Tour event in 10 years – he is 80/1 to defend his title this season.
As ever there is a a strong field in attendance at one of the PGA Tour’s favourite events, with Dustin Johnson (8/1), Jordan Spieth (9/1) and Jason Day (12/1) all going for the spoils.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Brandt Snedeker 4 points each way at 20/1 with Bet On Brazil – His game looked in good shape at Torrey Pines a few weeks ago where he just couldn’t hole the putts on the Sunday. Twice a winner here in the past, reckon he will do well again.
JB Holmes 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has had five top 20s here, including a runner-up finish in 2010, had a solid if unspectacular start to the 2017 season.
Gary Woodland 3 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has had an exciting start to the season with two top 10s already, although he cooled with a missed cut last week in Phoenix. The weather is going to be testy this week and players may have to rely on their distance – something that Woodland has plenty of.
Chris Kirk 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – Had three top 10s while the 2017 season was still in its infancy (at the end of 2016) – has had a couple of solid performances the past few weeks and finished 2nd here in 2013.