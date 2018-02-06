Rory McIlroy makes his Pebble Beach debut this week as five of the world's top 10 tee it up in sunny California

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview, TV Times

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am can boast five of the world’s top 10 players including world number one Dustin Johnson and number two Jon Rahm.

Rory McIlroy makes his first ever Pebble Beach start, Jason Day arrives fresh off his Torrey Pines victory and Jordan Spieth defends the title he won last year.

What a week it’s going to be in Sunny California.

Last year, Jordan Spieth won his ninth PGA Tour title here by a comfortable margin of four strokes.

This year, however, he comes into this event after his first missed cut in 259 days at last week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The world number one Dustin Johnson has played twice in 2018, at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which he won, and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where he finished in a tie for ninth place.

DJ won here in both 2009 and 2010, and held the 54-hole lead in the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach too, although he would go on to blow his lead spectacularly.

Rory McIlroy tees it up after his flying start to the year where he had a 3rd in Abu Dhabi and a 2nd in Dubai. The Ulsterman has never played in this event before and this is one of many Stateside appearances he’ll be making before the Masters.

Other notables competing include Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson – Lefty makes his 22nd appearance here and is looking to win this tournament for a fifth time. He last won here in 2012 and was T5th in Phoenix last week despite a double on the last hole.

The event takes place across three courses – Pebble Beach, Monterrey Peninsula CC and Spyglass Hill – with the final day hosted at Pebble.

There is, of course, a Pro-Am aspect to the tournament and some of the celebrities competing this week include Dustin Johnson’s future Father-in-Law and Ice Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and actors Ray Romano, Alfonso Ribeiro and Bill Murray.

Former NFL star Tony Romo is also playing. It was revealed that the now-CBS broadcaster – who has attempted to qualify for the US Open a number of times – will receive a sponsors invite to play in a PGA Tour event soon.

The weather looks stunning for the week with winds low and temperatures high at around 19-23°C

Winning scores have ranged from -11 to -22 in the last decade.

