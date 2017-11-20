Austin Cook wins The RSM Classic

PGA Tour rookie Austin Cook held off the pack to win The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort in Georgia. J.J. Spaun was second with Brian Gay third.

Austin Cook from Arkansas closed with a three-under-par 67 to win the RSM Classic by four shots from his fellow American J.J. Spaun.

Cook began the final round in Sea Island with a three-shot lead but his advantage was reduced to just one as J.J. Spaun made a run on day four.

But Cook retained his cool and finished strongly with three birdies in his last four holes, including one at the 72nd, to finish four shots clear of Spaun and claim his first PGA Tour title.

“It was definitely exciting … real brutal with the wind,” Cook said. “I got off to a slow start but I was able to keep my head level and know there was a lot of golf to be played. With the wind and those conditions, a lot could happen.”

45-year-old Brian Gay holed his second shot to the last for an eagle two to break out of a five-man tie on 15-under and to finish alone in third.

3 Talking points from The RSM Classic

1 – This was the final regular PGA Tour event of 2017 and the victory for Cook assured he will play in The Players Championship next year. He has moved to third place on the early FedEx Cup standings and into the top-150 on the Official World Golf Ranking. Cook is the second straight rookie to win this event – Mac Hughes won in a playoff last season.

2 – J.J. Spaun returned the best finish of his PGA Tour career. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong finish to 2017. He led the Shriners through 54-holes but fell away to finish tied 10th. He was then tied 14th in the OHL Mayakoba Classic and now second in this event – He’s up to 10th on the FedEx Cup rankings and has, most likely, already done enough to secure playing rights for next season. He can enjoy a relaxing festive break.

3 – Brandt Snedeker may have only finished in a tie for 29th in Sea Island but he was very pleased with his week’s work. Having been sidelined by a rib injury since mid-June, he was delighted to be back in competitive action.

“I’m as relieved as I’ve ever been coming off an injury. Usually there’s a setback,” he said. “I’m ready to hit the ground running on the West Coast.”

The RSM Classic

Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Georgia

Nov 16-19

Purse: $6,200,000 Par: 70 and 72

1 Austin Cook (USA) 66 62 66 67 261 $1,116,000

2 J.J. Spaun (USA) 67 70 62 66 265 $669,600

3 Brian Gay (USA) 65 64 69 68 266 $421,600

T4 Brian Harman (USA) 69 68 66 65 268 $244,125

T4 Kevin Kisner (USA) 67 68 65 68 268 $244,125

T4 Andrew Landry (USA) 70 64 67 67 268 $244,125

T4 Chris Kirk (USA) 63 70 64 71 268 $244,125

T8 Benjamin Silverman (Can) 67 67 69 66 269 $167,400

T8 Bud Cauley (USA) 72 63 68 66 269 $167,400

T8 William McGirt (USA) 70 68 65 66 269 $167,400

T8 Vaughn Taylor (USA) 67 66 68 68 269 $167,400

T8 Zach Johnson (USA) 70 68 64 67 269 $167,400

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage