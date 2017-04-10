Former Carris Trophy winner and England A Team member Ben Amor signs three year management and sponsorship deal with Jenahura.





Ben Amor Signs For Jenahura

Young pro Ben Amor has signed a three year management and sponsorship deal with Jenahura.

Ben Amor capped off an outstanding amateur career with victory at Woodhall Spa in the County Champion of Champions before turning professional in February 2017.

Previously, Ben represented the English national squad for three consecutive years during which he collected individual honours at the Carris Trophy and West of England Amateur Championship.

In 2013, Ben enjoyed a fantastic year claiming the coveted Carris Trophy – defeating now European Tour professional Renato Paratore in a playoff.

In the same year he was the only player to record six wins out of six at the Home Internationals for England.

2015 and 2016 saw Ben cement his position as one of England’s finest young players with a number of fine performances both individually and for his country.

Ben decided to turn professional in February 2017, recording five out of his first six rounds as a professional under par before comfortably qualifying for the MENA Tour in Morocco – closing with the best 18-hole score of the entire field on the final day with a 4-under par 68.

He has since made both cuts in his first two events on the MENA Tour.

