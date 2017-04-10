Former Carris Trophy winner and England A Team member Ben Amor signs three year management and sponsorship deal with Jenahura.
Ben Amor Signs For Jenahura
Young pro Ben Amor has signed a three year management and sponsorship deal with Jenahura.
Ben Amor capped off an outstanding amateur career with victory at Woodhall Spa in the County Champion of Champions before turning professional in February 2017.
Previously, Ben represented the English national squad for three consecutive years during which he collected individual honours at the Carris Trophy and West of England Amateur Championship.
In 2013, Ben enjoyed a fantastic year claiming the coveted Carris Trophy – defeating now European Tour professional Renato Paratore in a playoff.
In the same year he was the only player to record six wins out of six at the Home Internationals for England.
2015 and 2016 saw Ben cement his position as one of England’s finest young players with a number of fine performances both individually and for his country.
Ben decided to turn professional in February 2017, recording five out of his first six rounds as a professional under par before comfortably qualifying for the MENA Tour in Morocco – closing with the best 18-hole score of the entire field on the final day with a 4-under par 68.
He has since made both cuts in his first two events on the MENA Tour.
The agreement will see Jenahura manage and sponsor Amor for the next three years as he sets his sights on the European Tour and beyond.
Jenahura’s logo will be embroidered on Amor’s apparel and tour bag for the duration of the contract.
Martyn Norris, Managing Director at Jenahura commented “We are over the moon Ben has agreed to join our impressive stable of first class professionals.
“He has an outstanding attitude and is incredibly driven to succeed. We genuinely believe Ben has a huge future in the game of golf and should be added to anyone’s “players to watch” list.”
Amor said “I am delighted to join Jenahura. They have made a long term commitment to invest and help me to take my game to the next level and it is clear that they have a great team of people on hand to help me achieve my goals.
“I have learned a great deal already from Jenahura ambassador – Jamie Elson. The hard work has only just begun and I couldn’t be more excited about the year ahead.”
Martyn Norris added “These are very exciting times for Ben and indeed all our players. With the support of our Patrons and Sponsors we have invested in developing our players and are providing them with all the tools and expertise to take their games to another level.
“Ben is a terrific addition to our team. He may be the youngest member of Team Jenahura but he will certainly grab the attention of our senior players, especially when he pulls out the driver!”