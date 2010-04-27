Ben Sayers Benny & Benross Zip It wedge

Ben Sayers  Benny wedge, £60

Key technology: A double precision-milled face is designed to increase spin and provides a soft yet responsive feel. The black nickel finish is designed to reduce glare at address.

This looks a lot more expensive than the £60 price tag. The head felt pretty heavy when swinging, which encouraged acceleration through the ball and worked particularly well from the rough. Ben Sayers Benny wedge

Benross  Zip It wedge, £49

Key technology: A classic teardrop head shape is designed with a versatile C-Grind sole. This combination makes it easier to catch the ball cleanly from a variety of lies and gives more shot-making options from around the green.  

A traditional shape and workable sole help make this the best wedge that Benross has made. It performed particularly well from bunkers and helped pop the ball in the air.

Benross Zip It wedge