Ben Sayers Benny & Benross Zip It wedge

Ben Sayers Benny wedge, £60

Key technology: A double precision-milled face is designed to increase spin and provides a soft yet responsive feel. The black nickel finish is designed to reduce glare at address.

This looks a lot more expensive than the £60 price tag. The head felt pretty heavy when swinging, which encouraged acceleration through the ball and worked particularly well from the rough.

Benross Zip It wedge, £49

Key technology: A classic teardrop head shape is designed with a versatile C-Grind sole. This combination makes it easier to catch the ball cleanly from a variety of lies and gives more shot-making options from around the green.

A traditional shape and workable sole help make this the best wedge that Benross has made. It performed particularly well from bunkers and helped pop the ball in the air.