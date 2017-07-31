Bernhard Langer secured his third senior major victory at the 2017 Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. By Fraser Smith



Bernhard Langer Wins Senior Open

Bernhard Langer, in a repeat of his 2013 victory at Royal Porthcawl, secured the 2017 Senior Open with a four-under-par total.

The 59 year old’s victory came after recording a final round of 72.

It is a record 10th Senior Major for the German, who now has one more than Gary Player

Despite dropping two shots early on in his final round, his lead was never really threatened, where he won by a margin of three strokes.

His main competition came from the United States’ Corey Pavin at the start of the day’s play.

However, even though the American got within three shots of Langer’s lead, his charge was effectively halted with bogeys at both the 13th and 15th holes.

Watch highlights of the final round here:

Speaking to europeantour.com, he said: “It’s a fantastic feeling to have won here again”.

“There might have been a little extra pressure, just knowing that I won here by 13 a few years ago.

“I hit my first tee shot straight into a gorse bush on the left and it was unplayable so, looking back now, it ended a lot better than it started.

“But, despite my first tee shot and my sickness, I actually had a very good first round and had the lead of the championship, and I think that was the key. I led from the very beginning.

“I led on Thursday, I was co-leader Friday and then jumped into the lead with a 65 yesterday and never surrendered.”

Langer’s victory equals Jack Nicklaus’ record of winning three senior majors within one competitive season.

It also means that he is only the third player to secure three Senior Open titles along with both Gary Player and Tom Watson.

“We all know what great players those two are, especially Tom has maybe the best links course record of anybody,” said Langer

“He’s one of the best wind players that I’ve seen, maybe the best. And we all know what Gary Player has achieved in his career.”

Langer’s will defend the 2018 Senior Open which is set to take place on the Old Course at St Andrews.

