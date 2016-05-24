We take a look at some of the best BMW PGA Celebrity Pro-Am groups that are taking part in this year's event

Below we take a look at some of the best BMW PGA Celebrity Pro-Am groups taking part in this year’s event, including a number of footballers, cricketers and TV personalities.

Morning Groups

Luke Donald, Paul Scholes, Jamie Redknapp and Peter Schmeichel

Teeing off the 1st at 9:10, former world number one and two-time BMW PGA Championship winner Luke Donald is joined by former Manchester United duo Paul Scholes (9) and Peter Schmeichel (9) and Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp (3).

Andy Sullivan, Sir Ian Botham, Allan Lamb and Shane Warne

Up-and-coming Englishman Andy Sullivan goes off the 2nd at 9am, and is joined by former England captains Sir Ian Botham (9) and Allan Lamb (15), as well as Australian cricket legend Shane Warne (11).

Jamie Lovemark, Georgie Bingham, Naga Munchetty and Di Dougherty

In the week following the Muirfield ‘no women ‘vote, why not show your support and follow the group of female media celebrities that are being led by American Jamie Lovemark. TalkSport radio presenter Georgie Bingham (18), BBC newsreader Naga Munchetty (9) and Sky Sports interviewer Di Dougherty (18) will be going off the 8th tee at 9am.

Tyrell Hatton, Alan McInally, Tim Sherwood and Ady Williams

Led off the 9th by young Englishman Tyrell Hatton at 9am, the football trio of former Celtic star Alan McInally (6), Tottenham player and then manager Tim Sherwood (12) and former Wales international Ady Williams (12) should attract a good following.

Stephen Gallacher, Mark Austin, Andrew Cotter and Nick Easter

Joining Ryder Cup stat Stephen Gallacher off the 13th at 9am are ITV reporter Mark Austin (16), BBC commentator Andrew Cotter (3) and England rugby union star Nick Easter (16).

Thomas Bjorn, Robbie Fowler, Gary McAllister and Charlie Adam

Liverpool fans will be queing up to watch Thomas Bjorn’s group tee off the 16th at 9am. His footballing group is made up of Robbie Fowler (10), Gary McAllister (5) and Matt Le Tissier (4).

Martin Kaymer, Mike Tindall, Austin Healey and Will Greenwood

England rugby fans will take a keen interest in this group, which includes two of the 2003 wordl cup winning side. Playing alongside German Martin Kaymer off the 18th at 9am are Mike Tindall (10), Austin Healey (9) and Will Greenwood (12).

Darren Clarke, Nigel Mansel, Derek Warick and Steve Rider

No doubt keen to put their foot down and get round quickly will be the racing duo who join Darren Clarke off the 18th at 9:10. They include former Forumla One world champion Nigel Mansell (3), former Formula One driver Derek Warwick (11), who are joined by television presenter Steve Rider (16).

Afternoon Groups

Danny Willett, Michael Vaughan, Graeme Swann and Ian Hosegood

Joining the 2016 Masters champion off the 1st at 1pm are cricket duo Michael Vaughan (10) and Graeme Swann (6), and Ian Hosegood (14).

Nicolas Colsaerts, Niall Horan, Brian O’Driscoll and Peter Swann

Sure to attract a big crowd off the 1st at 1:10pm will be Nicolas Colsaerts’ group, which contains One Direction star Niall Horan (16), Irish rugby union legend Brian O’Driscoll (9) and chairman of Scunthorpe United Peter Swann (10).

Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Chaplin, Ronan Keating and Andrew Strauss

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood will lead off his group on the 2nd at 1pm. It’ll include Keane lead vocalist Tom Chaplin (6), Boyzone star Ronan Keating (14) and former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss (4).

George Coetzee, Dan Walker, Piers Morgan, Kevin Pietersen

Joining South African George Coetzee off the 4th at 1:10pm will be morning television news rivals Dan Walker (7) and Pier Morgan (16), and England Ashes winner Kevin Pietersen (7).

Eddie Pepperell, Robbie Savage, Joey Barton and Vassos Alexander

Heading off the 6th at 1pm will be Englishman Eddie Pepperell, alongside former footballer and Match of the Day presenter Robbie Savage (18), new Rangers midefielder Joey Barton (6) and BBC sports presenter Vassos Alexander (15).

Jaco Van Zyl, Brian Lara, Dwight Yorke and Vernon Kay

Heading off the 17th at 1pm will be South African Jaco Van Zyl, alongside cricket legend Brian Lara (5), former Manchester United 1999 treble winner Dwight Yorke (3) and television presenter Vernon Kay (14).

Lee Westwood, Alan Shearer, Jeremy Kyle and Ian Wright

Off the par 5 18th at 1pm alongside Lee Westwood will be Newcastle and England legend Alan Shearer (6), Arsenal and England star Ian Wright (8) and television presenter Jeremy Kyle (16).

Francesco Molinari, Ruud Gullit, Gianfranco Zola and Glenn Hoddle

The last team out at 1:10pm off the 18th is the group led by Italian Francesco Molinari. He’ll be joined by former Barcelona and Chelsea star Ruud Gullit (7), former Chelsea striker and Watford manager Gianfranco Zola (5) and former Tottenham star and England manager Glen Hoddle (9).