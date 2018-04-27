The 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans marks the first time the PGA Tour has featured golf walk on songs. See what the pairs picked below

The 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans marks the first time the PGA Tour has featured golf walk on songs. See what tunes the two-man teams picked in this piece.

Each duo had a choice for their 10-second snippet, but did they pick songs to pump them up? Or music to make you laugh? That was the dilemma for several pairs and the result was a real mixture. Below are just some of our favourite selections.

Heading down the more humourous route were the likes of Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley with the Circle Of Life from the The Lion King, while Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay will surely get a laugh with Eye Of The Tiger by Survivor.

Olympic champion Justin Rose is perhaps poking fun at his partner and silver medalist Henrik Stenson with the selection of Gold by Spandau Ballet.

Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera-Bello will be hoping to avoid the commentator’s curse after choosing Simply The Best by Tina Turner.

English pairing Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Paisley have gone for 1964 classic My Guy by Mary Wells, while Cody Gribble and John Peterson went with corny classic Careless Whisper by George Michael.

Arguably the most visually obvious choice of any team went to Harold Varner III and Robert Garrigus, who selected Ebony and Ivory by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

Many teams looked to their hometowns, home states and home countries for inspiration. Both teams of California natives – Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney, and Brendan Steele and Jamie Lovemark – went with Tupac’s California Love.

New Englanders Keegan Bradley and Jon Curran settled on I’m Shipping Off to Boston by Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys.

Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry went for a more mainstream Irish band in choosing U2’s Beautiful Day, while Scottish duo Martin Laird and Russell Knox are using a bagpipe version of Flower of Scotland.

Korean’s K.J. Choi and Charlie Wi are using Gangnam Style by Psy, while Australian players Greg Chalmers and Cameron Percy selected the smash hit Down Under by Melbourne band Men at Work, which was also the choice of fellow Australians Jason Day and Ryan Ruffels.