Billy Horschel wins Tour Championship

Billy Horschel shot a final-round 68 to secure victory in the PGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship, winning the circuit’s FedEx Cup in the process.

The boisterous American – who also reigned supreme in last week’s BMW Championship – won $1.440,000 for his victory and a staggering $10m bonus for FedEx Cup success.

As a result, Horschel has moved ahead of Tiger Woods in the Official World Golf Ranking to a career-high 14th position.

He started the final round in a tie for 1st with Rory McIlroy, but the Ulsterman doubled the tough par-3 6th and bogeyed nine, 10 and 11 to effectively fall out of contention.

Horschel, meanwhile, looked rock solid, and birdied four and five to turn in two-under-par.

But veteran Jim Furyk was making a move, and had narrowed the gap at the top of the leaderboard to just one shot with a birdie at the par-5 15th.

Horschel looked poised to fall back into a share of the lead, but holed a timely 31-footer for par on the 16th before a Furyk bogey at the next hole.

The 27-year-old made a solid par on 17 and stood on the 18th tee with a three-shot lead after Furyk three-putted the last.

He then proceeded to find the middle of the green with a long iron and two-putt to secure the two biggest titles of his career.

“There’s certain things throughout my life that have come true, and I’ve sort of seen it beforehand,” said Horschel.

“I woke up and I wasn’t sure if it was real or not because it was very faint, but I remember holding up the FedEx Cup Trophy.

“I’m not sure if life can be better than this.”

McIlroy, who finished alongside Furyk and one ahead of Justin Rose, Jason Day and Chris Kirk, concluded:

“To win two majors, my first WGC event and give it a real good run in these FedEx events, I’m really proud of the way I hung in there and dug deep the last few weeks.”

Tour Championship by Coca Cola

East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Sep 11-14, purse $8,000,000

1) Billy Horschel (USA) 66-66-69-68 = 269 $1,440.000

T2) Jim Furyk (USA) 67-69-67-69 = 272 $708,000

T2) Rory McIlroy (NIR) 69-65-67-71 = 272 $708,000

T4) Chris Kirk (USA) 66-68-71-68 = 273 $343,333

T4) Justin Rose (ENG) 72-66-66-69 = 273 $343,333

T4) Jason Day (AUS) 67-67-70-69 = 273 $343,333

7) Ryan Palmer (USA) 69-67-69-69 = 274 $275,000

8) Rickie Fowler (USA) 69-68-67-71 = 275 $260,000

T9) Sergio Garcia (ESP) 69-71-70-66 = 276 $231,666

T9) Gary Woodland (USA) 71-75-63-67 = 276 $231,666

T9) Adam Scott (AUS) 69-72-65-70 = $231,666

