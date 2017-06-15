Videos emerged on twitter of the blimp falling from the sky after catching alight
US Open Blimp Crashes At Erin Hills
Videos have emerged of a blimp crashing down the ground at Erin Hills during round one of the US Open.
The crew reportedly had to parachute out after the blimp caught fire.
One user tweeted
More tweets below:
Expand How To Watch The US Open Without Sky Sports
How To Watch The US Open Without Sky Sports
Sky Sports will be showing live TV coverage…
Expand The US Open 2017 prize purse is going to be the biggest ever
The US Open 2017 prize purse is going to be the biggest ever
At the US Open 2017 in Erin Hills…
Expand Rory McIlroy To Use Spider Putter At US Open
Rory McIlroy To Use Spider Putter At US Open
The world number two will use the TaylorMade…
Expand Paul Azinger: “Pudgy Rory Never Got Hurt, But Fit Rory’s Getting Hurt A Lot”
Paul Azinger: “Pudgy Rory Never Got Hurt, But Fit Rory’s Getting Hurt A Lot”
Paul Azinger has questioned Rory McIlroy's fitness regime…
This may be the blimp
The US Open is taking place at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. It is the first time the tournament has been hosted in the state and is also the first major held at Erin Hills.