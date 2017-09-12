The third FedExCup Playoff event is already upon us, check out who we think we win at Conway Farms with these BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips

BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips

The FedExCup Playoffs are back after a week off, with the BMW Championship being played at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Last season the event was played at Crooked Stick and was won by Dustin Johnson, the world number one is unsurprisingly one of the favourites for this year at 15/2.

Jordan Spieth is the outright favourite at 6/1 for the tournament this week and with only 70 players in the field there are some short-priced favourites alongside some high-priced outsiders.

