The third FedExCup Playoff event is already upon us, check out who we think we win at Conway Farms with these BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips
BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips
The FedExCup Playoffs are back after a week off, with the BMW Championship being played at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois.
Last season the event was played at Crooked Stick and was won by Dustin Johnson, the world number one is unsurprisingly one of the favourites for this year at 15/2.
Jordan Spieth is the outright favourite at 6/1 for the tournament this week and with only 70 players in the field there are some short-priced favourites alongside some high-priced outsiders.
The GM Tipster had a fantastic weekend last week tipping the top 3 finishers at the European Open. To check out how he has been doing this season go to our golf betting tips homepage.
KLM Open Golf Betting Tips
KLM Open Golf Betting Tips The European Tour…
Best Spikeless Golf Shoes 2017
A selection of the best spikeless golf shoes…
Best Golf GPS Watches 2017
Best Golf GPS Watches 2017 Improve Your Game…
BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Jason Day 8 points to win at 14/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two top 10s in his last three starts and was the wire-to-wire champion at this course in this event in 2015. The Aussie has not had the best of years but has a big chance here.
Brooks Koepka 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The US Open champions is playing so consistently since his Major win, with only once finishing outside the top 20
Zach Johnson 2 points each way at 70/1 with Spotrnation.bet – The two-time Major Champ has been a little off colour this season, but does have a few top five finishes and is very good at Conway Farms. Won here back in 2013 and was tied 13th in 2015 event.
Bill Haas 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – Having an odd season, but a 10th-place finish at the Dell Technologies Championship shows that the man who won 2011 FedExCup may just be waking up at the right time of the year again.
Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you