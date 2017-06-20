The European Tour are in Germany this week, check out who we think will do well with these BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips
BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips
Following the slog of the US Open last week, the European Tour is back in action with the BMW International from Golf Club Munchen Eichenried.
There is a strong field in attendance for this popular event with Masters Champion Sergio Garcia (13/2) and Open Champion (and defending champion) Henrik Stenson (15/2) the favourites to win.
Home favourite Martin Kaymer (20/1) and also Tommy Fleetwood (16/1), straight from his excellent US Open performance, are also in the field.
The event returns to its ‘home’ at Golf Club Munchen Eichenried, which has hosted the event on 23 occasions, moving from Golf Club Gut Larchenhof last season.
BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Martin Kaymer 4 points each way at 20/1 with Bet On Brazil – Tricky to ignore the German at this price won on this course in 2008 and was 4th in 2013, played solid at the US Open last week.
David Horsey 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman has had three top 10s in his last five starts, including a runner-up finish at the Lyoness Open last time out. He also won here back in 2010, think he is a really decent price and not to be missed.
Eddie Pepperell 2 points each way at 80/1 with Bet On Brazil – Appears to be coming back into form, 16th last week at Erin Hills and had top 10 at the Nordea Masters as well recently. Third time teeing it up here, has made two cuts.
Matteo Manassero 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The inconsistent Italian has played in the event a few times now and has had three top 25 finishes. Is definitely having a better 2017 than previous couple of seasons with only one missed cut since January, worth a punt at triple figure odds.