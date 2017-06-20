The European Tour are in Germany this week, check out who we think will do well with these BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips

BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips

Following the slog of the US Open last week, the European Tour is back in action with the BMW International from Golf Club Munchen Eichenried.

There is a strong field in attendance for this popular event with Masters Champion Sergio Garcia (13/2) and Open Champion (and defending champion) Henrik Stenson (15/2) the favourites to win.

Home favourite Martin Kaymer (20/1) and also Tommy Fleetwood (16/1), straight from his excellent US Open performance, are also in the field.

The event returns to its ‘home’ at Golf Club Munchen Eichenried, which has hosted the event on 23 occasions, moving from Golf Club Gut Larchenhof last season.

