BMW PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Alex Noren 4 points each way at 20/1 with Bet On Brazil – The world number 13 finished 8th here in 2015 and 6th back in 2008. Was 10th at The Players Championship two weekends ago and of course won four times in the second half of last year – don’t miss out.

Tommy Fleetwood 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – Finished 6th here in 2015 the Englishman has been swinging it superbly this season, five top 10s including a win and two runner-up finishes means he is very much a green light at this price.

Joost Luiten 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Dutchman is having a quiet season so far, but still playing very soild golf. Was 11th in 2015 and 12th in 2014 here and shot a 65 in the first round last season – I like him at this price.

Scott Hend 1 point each way at 150/1 with Bet On Brazil – Yes I know he has let me down a couple of times recently, but finished second in the Golf Sixes event a couple of weeks back and perhaps most encouragingly was 6th last week in the Thailand Open where he finished with a 64. You may also have forgotten he was the 54 hole leader at Wentworth last year before blowing up in the final round – at this price, yes please.

As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck!