The European Tour is back at Wentworth for its flagship event. Who will the BMW PGA Championship?

BMW PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips

This week the European Tour are back at Wentworth for their flagship event on one of their most famous courses, it is the BMW PGA Championship.

Last year Alex Noren won in stunning fashion, making an eagle at the 72nd hole to card a course record 62.

It was his 9th European Tour victory and moved him inside the world’s top 10 for the first time.

He is back this year and joint-second favourite at 13/1.

Rory McIlroy headlines the tournament this year and is favourite with the bookies at 15/2 whilst Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey are also joint-second favourites at 13/1.

