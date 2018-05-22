The European Tour is back at Wentworth for its flagship event. Who will the BMW PGA Championship?
BMW PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips
This week the European Tour are back at Wentworth for their flagship event on one of their most famous courses, it is the BMW PGA Championship.
Last year Alex Noren won in stunning fashion, making an eagle at the 72nd hole to card a course record 62.
It was his 9th European Tour victory and moved him inside the world’s top 10 for the first time.
He is back this year and joint-second favourite at 13/1.
Rory McIlroy headlines the tournament this year and is favourite with the bookies at 15/2 whilst Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey are also joint-second favourites at 13/1.
BMW PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Paul Dunne – 3 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Irishman has had three top 10s this season including a win at GolfSixes – I think he should be a shorter price here.
Tyrrell Hatton – 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Hatton has had three top 10s this year including that 3rd place finish in Mexico. He was 7th at Wentworth in 2016 and looks very attractive at 30/1.
Alexander Levy – 3 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman has already won this year and has had plenty of great results. He has never missed the cut at the BMW PGA Championship and has finished 12th before. Plus he’ll be desperate to make the Ryder Cup side, a good showing could really help his cause.
Eddie Pepperell – 1 point each way at 90/1 with Sportnation.bet – Pepperell won his maiden European Tour title recently in Qatar and was 6th at Wentworth in 2013. Looks good odds for an each way bet.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck!