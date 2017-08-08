BMW PGA Championship Moves To September

Elliott Heath

The European Tour have responded to the USPGA's switch to May by moving their flagship event to September in 2019

First it was the USPGA Championship, now it’s our own PGA Championship.

The European Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, will move from its usual May date to September in 2019.

The Tour have responded to the PGA of America moving the USPGA Championship, the year’s final major, from September to May.

The USPGA Championship has moved to allow the PGA Tour season to finish before the NFL season gets up and running.

Next year’s BMW PGA Championship will remain in May, from the 24th – 27th, but the 2019 playing, which will be the tournament’s 65th anniversary, will be in the new September slot.

There is no specific date yet, although the European Tour have said that the new September BMW PGA Championship will be ‘central to a strong and robust end of season schedule’.

Alex Noren wins BMW PGA Championship BMW PGA Championship moves to september

Alex Noren won his ninth European Tour title at the 2017 BMW PGA Championship in May

European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said, “Significant changes to the global golfing calendar have given us the opportunity to move the BMW PGA Championship to a more favourable date from 2019 onwards.

“This is a new chapter for the event but we expect similar interest in the autumn, as was shown historically by the World Match Play Championship when it was played at Wentworth Club at that time of the year.”

Alex Noren won the 2017 BMW PGA Championship with a phenomenal closing 62 to win his ninth European Tour title.