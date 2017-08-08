The European Tour have responded to the USPGA's switch to May by moving their flagship event to September in 2019

BMW PGA Championship Moves To September

First it was the USPGA Championship, now it’s our own PGA Championship.

The European Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, will move from its usual May date to September in 2019.

The Tour have responded to the PGA of America moving the USPGA Championship, the year’s final major, from September to May.

The USPGA Championship has moved to allow the PGA Tour season to finish before the NFL season gets up and running.

Next year’s BMW PGA Championship will remain in May, from the 24th – 27th, but the 2019 playing, which will be the tournament’s 65th anniversary, will be in the new September slot.

There is no specific date yet, although the European Tour have said that the new September BMW PGA Championship will be ‘central to a strong and robust end of season schedule’.

Continues below