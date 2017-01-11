The European Tour is back for 2017 with the BMW SA Open hosted by City of Ekurhuleni won last season by Brandon Stone, check out who we think will do well with these The BMW SA Open Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour makes a welcome return following the Christmas break with the BMW SA Open Hosted By The City Of Ekurhuleni.

This event usually slips fairly below the radar, but there is much excitement this year, with Rory McIlroy making his first appearance of the year, and with new equipment in his bag to boot.

Brandon Stone won the event last season, his first European Tour victory, and following a victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December he is 12/1 to successfully defend his title.

McIlroy is the short-priced favourite at just 2/1 to win – Andy Sullivan will also be fancied at 12/1.

The BMW SA Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Andy Sullivan 6 points each way at 12/1 – The Englishman won the title here in 2015 and should probably have a slightly shorter price, but the McIlroy factor means he is in double figures. Was in very good form at the end of 2016 with two top 5s in his last four starts.

David Horsey 3 points each way at 40/1 – One of the surprise packages of 2016, had his best season to date in reference to career winnings. Had a particularly strong finish to the season including four top 10s.

Zander Lombard 2 points each way at 66/1 – This time last season the young South African was in a run of three top 10s in four events, and his other finish being 12th at the South African Open. Like his chances of doing well on a course that he obviously feels comfortable on.

Daniel Brooks 1 point each way at 150/1 – My outside bet this week is someone who finished 3rd in this event in 2016. Managed to hold onto his card by having a solid if unspectacular season last year. Hope he is inspired again at the course where he had his best success in 2016.