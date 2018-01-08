Returning to the loop after swapping bag-carrying for a headset and a microphone, Phil Mickleson's ex-caddy Jim 'Bones' Mackay is to caddy for Justin Thomas at this week's Sony Open. By Will Trinkwon

‘Bones’ Mackay Caddying For Justin Thomas At Sony Open

Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay is set for a return to the active golf world, agreeing to caddy for five-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas at this week’s Sony Open.

‘Bones’ had essentially retired from caddying in June when he and Phil Mickleson went their separate ways after 25 years together winning tournaments on the PGA Tour.

He then gave up the bag full time to sign on with the Golf Channel as an on-course reporter and broadcaster.

Related: Rory McIlroy keeps Harry Diamond as caddie in 2018

Following the injury of Thomas’s regular bagman Jimmy Johnson, who is to be sidelined for about a month with injury, the 2017 USPGA champion‘s inbox was apparently flooded with caddies interested in looping for the golfer.

But after drafting in his father, Mike Thomas, to caddy for him in the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, JT made the surprising announcement that he had lured recently initiated Caddy Hall of Famer ‘Bones’ Mackay away from the broadcasting booth to carry his bag at the Sony Open.

Thomas, who is the defending Sony Open champion, is confident about his partnership with the ex-Mickleson looper.

“I’m very excited. It will be fun,” he said.

“Obviously, I wish I had Jimmy, I wish he was healthy but Bones is obviously a very good alternative.”

He went on to joke that the last time last time Bones caddied at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, the site of this week’s Sony Open, was in 1992, “before [Thomas] was born”, and that the course had changed significantly since then.

“But it’s such an easy course to learn,” Justin finished, “it is all right in front of you so it will be good.

“I am just excited to get back there and play more than anything.”

Related: Can a European Tour caddie save you shots?

Despite making a smooth transition from the bag to the microphone, Bones has also expressed his excitement at working with Thomas.

“I think the world of Justin and I’m looking forward to working with him,” he said.

With Justin returning to a venue that he’s won at off the back of one of the most successful years in recent PGA Tour history, Bones’ optimism is hardly a surprise.

Do you think Justin and Bones’s new partnership will be a success? Let us know on any of Golf Monthly’s social media channels.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram