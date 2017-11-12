The South African won his eighth European Tour title by a stroke from Scot Jamieson at the Gary Player CC

Branden Grace Wins Nedbank Golf Challenge

Branden Grace is now an eight-time European Tour winner after a thrilling final day saw the South African come out on top at the Gary Player Country Club.

Grace was in the final group alongside Scot Jamieson and Victor Dubuisson, and all three men were tied on the 15th tee at 10-under.

The South African rolled in a 40-footer on the 16th to seal the victory, as Jamieson parred in and Dubuisson bogeyed 15 to drop to nine under.

Grace made six birdies in a bogey-free round of 66.

He hit all 18 greens in regulation in the final round, and now is only behind Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Charl Schwartzel in South African wins on the European Tour.

“This is awesome,” Grace said.

“This is the one event that as a South African you want to win. It’s Africa’s Major for a reason and what a special place it is.

“There’s a lot of history and a lot of great winners on the trophy and I’m very glad to be able to put my name on the trophy as well.

“I had to stay patient and I had to take the chances when they came my way. I missed a couple of short ones but I think the big key was the putt on 16.”

The 29-year-old also revealed that he found out on Wednesday he is having a baby boy.

It was the first time since Trevor Immelman in 2007 that this event saw a home winner.

Hao-Tong Li posted the lowest score of the week with an eight-under-par 64.

Continues below