Breakthrough win for Paratore at Nordea Masters

Renato Paratore started the final round of the Nordea Masters at Barsebackk G&CC a stroke behind England’s Chris Wood but he beat the Englishman by two shots on the day to win his maiden European Tour title.

Paratore got back into contention with birdies at the 8th and 9th holes setting up a tight battle down the stretch. Paratore moved in front with birdies a the 12th and then 14th holes but Golf Monthly playing editor Wood moved back into a share at the top with a birdie on the 16th. Paratore held his nerve to finish with three pars but Wood couldn’t do the same. On the home hole, his tee shot found trouble in the trees and the resulting penalty drop cost him a playoff spot.

“It feels amazing, I’m very happy right now,” said the 20-year-old Paratore. “Amazing to be in the winner’s circle with Italians like the Molinaris, Manassero and Rocca.”

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick fired a fined final round of 68 to end the week tied with Wood in second place.

3 Talking points from the Nordea Masters

1 – This was Renato Paratore’s first European Tour win. The 20-year-old claimed his maiden win in his 83rd appearance on the circuit, he will climb into the top-150 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

“It was a little bit stressful for me at the end. Chris is a really solid player so I was expecting a play-off. Then when he made a bogey I was a little bit less stressed,” he said.

2 – Matt Fitzpatrick put up a valiant defence of his title with a solid closing round of 68.

“I managed to battle back, and I’m delighted the way I have done and come back by giving myself some great chances and managed to make them,” he said. “It’s the best I’ve played in quite a while.

Matt Fitzpatrick on life on the Tour:

3 – George Coetzee of South Africa raced up the board on Sunday. In testing conditions, he recorded a seven-under-par 66 – a course record. He moved up to a tie for fourth.

“I’ve been thinking all week that this golf course really suits me and I should be playing better. Luckily I got it in just before the end of the event,” he said. “It’s always nice to get a course record. I haven’t done it for a while. It’s nice to get your name up on the board.”

Nordea Masters

Barseback G&CC, Malmo, Sweden

Jun 1-4

Purse: €1,500,000 Par: 73

1 Renato Paratore (Ita) 68 72 71 70 281

T2 Matthew Fitzparick (Eng) 73 70 71 68 282

T2 Chris Wood (Eng) 74 68 68 72 282

T4 George Coetzee (RSA) 73 71 73 66 283

T4 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 72 70 70 71 283

6 Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 74 69 74 67 284

7 Jamie Donaldson (Wal) 69 69 75 72 285

T8 Marcel Siem (Ger) 74 73 71 68 286

T8 Andy Sullivan (Eng) 73 71 73 69 286

T8 Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 73 72 72 69 286

T8 Austin Connelly (Can) 72 70 73 71 286

T8 Eddie Pepperell (Eng) 70 74 71 71 286

T8 Jeunghun Wang (Kor) 72 71 70 73 286

T8 Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 70 71 70 75 286

