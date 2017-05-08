Brian Harman wins Wells Fargo Championship

Brian Harman sank a long birdie putt on the 72nd hole at Eagle Point to win the Wells Fargo Championship by a single shot from World Number 1 Dustin Johnson.

Brian Harman claimed his second PGA Tour title on a thrilling final day in the Wells Fargo Championship. The American made a birdie at the closing hole to sneak one clear of the field.

World Number 1 Dustin Johnson closed with a second straight 67 at Eagle Point GC and posted a clubhouse total of nine-under-par. He was hoping that, on returning from injury, that score would be good enough to secure a fourth straight PGA Tour victory.

Harman came to the 18th tee tied for the lead and knowing that he needed a birdie on the par-5 to win the title. He left himself some 270 yards for his second shot and chose to go for the green. The left-hander went long and his ball ended hampered by a hospitality tent. He took a drop but faced a tough pitch, under the branches of a tree.

When his chip came up short, only just onto the green, it looked as though a playoff was looming. But Harman settled over the putt and rolled it home from 30-feet out to claim a one-stroke victory.

“I didn’t hit a great chip and it didn’t turn out very good,” Harman said. “But I guess it went where it was supposed to.”

Dustin Johnson ended the week tied in second with Pat Perez, who also birdied the closing hole. Jon Rahm of Spain finished alone in fourth.

3 Talking points from the Wells Fargo Championship

1 – This was Brian Harman’s first, and only other, PGA Tour victory since the 2014 John Deere Classic. He has now secured a start in next year’s Masters and moved to ninth on the FedEx Cup standings. Before the week he had thought he would have little chance at Eagle Point. He felt he could be blown away by the real power hitters.

“I actually thought, man, this is a real bomber’s paradise,” he said. “If you can carry like 290-300 yards, it catches the downslope and runs on.”

2 – Dustin Johnson was trying to join Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Jack Burke Jr and Tiger Woods as the only players to win four straight PGA Tour titles. Returning from injury sustained after falling down some stairs in Augusta, he came very close to achieving his goal, finishing just one stroke back.

“I didn’t really know what to expect from this week,” he said. “The first couple of days I didn’t play great but then on the weekend I played really nicely so I’m happy where the game is going into next week.”

3 – It was another good week for Spain’s Jon Rahm. He now has six top-10 finishes in his last eight starts. He needed eagle at the last to force a playoff but could only manage par. He was disappointed after hitting what he thought was a perfect 5-wood towards the final green, but was able to take the positives with The Players coming up next week at TPC Sawgrass.

“I’m playing against the best in the world,” Rahm said, “and to be my first year and have as many options as anyone to win tournaments, I’m extremely happy just about that. Hope I can keep it going and maybe next week have a chance again.”

Wells Fargo Championship

Eagle Point GC, Wilmington, North Carolina

May 4-7

Purse: $7,500,000 Par: 72

1 Brian Harman (USA) 71 69 70 68 278 $1,350,000

T2 Dustin Johnson (USA) 70 75 67 67 279 $660,000

T2 Pat Perez (USA) 72 69 70 68 279 $660,000

4 Jon Rahm (Esp) 69 71 69 71 280 $360,000

T5 Smylie Kaufman (USA) 70 71 72 68 281 $273,750

T5 Seung-Yul Noh (Kor) 69 74 67 71 281 $273,750

T5 Kevin Tway (USA) 72 70 69 70 281 $273,750

T8 Byeong Hun An (Kor) 72 70 69 71 282 $210,000

T8 Billy Hurley III (USA) 70 69 72 71 282 $210,000

T8 Jonathan Randolph (USA) 69 73 73 67 282 $210,000

T8 Nick Taylor (Can) 71 69 71 71 282 $210,000

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage