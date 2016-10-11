The European Tour are back in England this week at The Grove in Hertfordshire, check out who we think is going to do well with our British Masters Golf Betting Tips

British Masters Golf Betting Tips

With another excellent Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in the books, it’s time for one of the European Tour’s best tournaments, the British Masters supported by Sky Sports which is hosted by Luke Donald this year.

After six years off the schedule, the tournament returned last year when Ian Poulter hosted at Woburn.

Matt Fitzpatrick defends after sealing his maiden pro victory with a two shot win over Shane Lowry, Fabrizio Zanotti and Soren Kjeldsen.

The last time The Grove hosted a tour event was back in 2006 at the WGC-American Express Championship when a certain Tiger Woods was victorious.

The greens are big and undulating and the top four here in the 2006 WGC were all in the top eight in Greens in Regulation so the winner will have to be a good iron player.

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger is favourite to win at 16/1 whilst Alex Noren (18/1) and Ross Fisher (20/1) are also high up the list.

If you fancy Matt Fitzpatrick to make it back-to-back he can be picked up at 35/1 whilst tournament host Luke Donald is at 28/1.

As ever make sure to keep up with how the GM Tipster is doing this season at our golf betting tips homepage.

British Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Ross Fisher 4 points each way at 20/1 – The Englishman is carrying some serious form. He lost out in a playoff to Alex Levy at the European Open the week before the Ryder Cup and is fresh off another runner-up finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Andrew Johnston 3 points each way at 33/1 – Beef ranks 20th on the European Tour G.I.R statistics and, despite missing the cut last week in Scotland, he did finish 3rd at the European Open and earn his PGA Tour card last month. Plus he’ll receive a HUGE amount of support this week.

Fabrizio Zanotti 1 point each way at 70/1 – The Paraguayan finished T2nd at last year’s tournament and ranks 22nd in Greens in Regulation.

Joakim Lagergren 1 point each way at 100/1 – The Swede looks very tempting at 100/1 considering he finished 4th last week at the Dunhill Links and also 5th at Made in Denmark.