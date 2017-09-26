The European Tour are back in England this week at Close House near Newcastle, check out who we think is going to do well with our British Masters Golf Betting Tips
British Masters Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour are back in the United Kingdom this week for the British Masters being played at Close House outside of Newcastle.
Last season the event was played at The Grove and was won by Alex Noren, the Swede is in the field again this week and is 14/1 to defend.
The is a superb field at the event this year with Rory McIlroy (8/1), Sergio Garcia (10/1) along with tournament host Lee Westwood (20/1) teeing it up.
British Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Matthew Fitzpatrick 5 points each way at 20/1 with sportnation.bet – Odds are too long for the young Englishman who is a former winner of this event. Won on his last outing at the European Masters, and the course should suit his eye.
Eddie Pepperell 3 points each way at 35/1 with sportnation.bet – Form man with three top 5s in as many weeks, am not going to go away from him this week. Has finished 33rd and 22nd in the last two years in this event and am really positive about his chances.
Scott Hend 2 points each way at 70/1 with sportnation.bet – The Aussie is back on the European Tour following his heartbreaking loss to Fitzpatrick in the European Masters play-off. Was 17th on the Web.com tour last week as well. Has had some success on these shores in the past.
Chris Paisley 1 point each way at 90/1 with sportnation.bet – Really like his chances, 12th last week, two more top 5s in August, and most importantly he is one of the Tour Professionals at Close House. DO NOT MISS HIM.
