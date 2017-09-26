The European Tour are back in England this week at Close House near Newcastle, check out who we think is going to do well with our British Masters Golf Betting Tips

British Masters Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour are back in the United Kingdom this week for the British Masters being played at Close House outside of Newcastle.

Last season the event was played at The Grove and was won by Alex Noren, the Swede is in the field again this week and is 14/1 to defend.

The is a superb field at the event this year with Rory McIlroy (8/1), Sergio Garcia (10/1) along with tournament host Lee Westwood (20/1) teeing it up.

The GM Tipster had his 10th Tournament Winner pick of the season last week and his most profitable with Xander Schauffele winning the Tour Championship at a huge 80/1!

To check out how his results have been going this season and his profit to date, check out our golf betting tips homepage.