The Golfing Scientist was seen using a compass at the Travelers Championship
Bryson DeChambeau Compass Use Being Investigated
The Golfing Scientist Bryson DeChambeau uses single length irons, seriously thick grips, floats his golf balls in epsom salts and swears by his one-plane swing.
And we now know that he also carries around a compass with him to draw perfect circles in his yardage books.
The 24-year-old was spotted using his compass during the Travelers Championship where he was told it was being investigated by the PGA Tour.
“They said we just want to let you know we’re investigating this device and seeing if it’s allowable or not,” he said.
“It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened.”
The PGA Tour are going to get back to him next week with their decision. He won’t be penalised for using the device.
The two-time PGA Tour winner has apparently been using a compass since 2016.
“It’s been used for a long, long time,” DeChambeau said.
“People are saying it’s an unusual device, that’s at least what the tour’s saying.
“It’s funny people take notice when you start playing well.”
Hosung Choi: The Man With The Viral Golf Swing
HoSung Choi sent social media wild this weekend…
8 Unique Tour Pro Gear Choices
We take a look at some of the…
Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?
We take a look inside the 'Golfing Scientist'…
And why he uses it? “Figuring out true pin locations,” DeChambeau said.
“The pin locations are a little bit off every once in a while, so I’m making sure they’re in the exact right spot.”
It is not the first time he has been investigated.
In early 2017 he began putting using the side saddle technique and was told to stop by the USGA.
“It [was] a long conversation. But the USGA essentially doesn’t like me doing it,” he said at the time.
DeChambeau finished in a tie for ninth at the Travelers Championship. He is currently ranked a career-high 22nd in the world and looks likely to qualify for the USA Ryder Cup side.
He won his second PGA Tour title at Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament earlier this month after beating Ben An in a playoff.
His first PGA Tour title came at the 2017 John Deere Classic almost a year ago.
He also won a Web.com Tour Finals event the previous year.