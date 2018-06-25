The Golfing Scientist was seen using a compass at the Travelers Championship

Bryson DeChambeau Compass Use Being Investigated

The Golfing Scientist Bryson DeChambeau uses single length irons, seriously thick grips, floats his golf balls in epsom salts and swears by his one-plane swing.

And we now know that he also carries around a compass with him to draw perfect circles in his yardage books.

The 24-year-old was spotted using his compass during the Travelers Championship where he was told it was being investigated by the PGA Tour.

“They said we just want to let you know we’re investigating this device and seeing if it’s allowable or not,” he said.

“It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened.”

The PGA Tour are going to get back to him next week with their decision. He won’t be penalised for using the device.

The two-time PGA Tour winner has apparently been using a compass since 2016.

“It’s been used for a long, long time,” DeChambeau said.

“People are saying it’s an unusual device, that’s at least what the tour’s saying.

“It’s funny people take notice when you start playing well.”