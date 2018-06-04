Bryson DeChambeau wins Memorial Tournament

Bryson DeChambeau came through a playoff against fellow American Kyle Stanley and Byeong Hun An of South Korea to win the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village GC.



Bryson DeChambeau birdied the second extra hole in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide to claim a second PGA Tour victory. The American saw of Kyle Stanley and Byeong Hun An in overtime at Muirfield Village.

DeChambeau bogeyed the 18th hole in regulation play to fall back into a playoff for the title with Ben An of South Korea and Kyle Stanley of the USA, who had also bogeyed the 72nd hole after reeling off a string of five birdies.

The three players headed back to the 18th and Stanley was eliminated after making a bogey. DeChambeau had to scramble for his par with a deft chip from off the right side of the green.

On the second extra hole, the 18th once again, DeChambeau played a good second into within 12 feet of the cup. An played a superb pitch after missing the green with his approach, to leave himself almost certain of par. But that was irrelevant when DeChambeau rolled his birdie putt home for the win and the honour of receiving the trophy from tournament host Jack Nicklaus.

“I can’t believe I did it,” said DeChambeau.

Kyle Stanley was disappointed not to get the job done but took pleasure from a good week overall.

“I’m happy with the way I hung in there, pretty sour way to end the tournament,” he said. “But all in all I feel like I did a lot of good things this week and we’ll take the positives from it.”

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann earned special temporary membership of the PGA Tour with his tied 6th place finish. The teenager won the Latin America Amateur Championship in January claimed his third top-10 in just his fifth start as a pro.

Tiger Woods’ putting troubles continue. He finished six back at the Memorial and all the damage was done on the greens.

“If I just putt normally, I probably would be right there with those guys and up there in the last couple of groups,” Woods said. “I just need to hit better putts. This week I didn’t feel comfortable with my lines and my feel was a little bit off. Consequently I missed a bunch of putts.”

Justin Rose came up just short on his bid to become World Number 1. He finished in a tie for sixth.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

31 May – 3 Jun

Purse: $8,900,000 Par: 72

1 Bryson DeChambeau (USA)69 67 66 71 273 $1,602,000

T2 Byeong Hun An (Kor) 68 67 69 69 273 $783,200

T2 Kyle Stanley (USA) 67 66 70 70 273 $783,200

4 Patrick Cantlay (USA) 68 69 66 71 274 $427,200

5 Peter Uihlein (USA) 69 70 70 66 275 $356,000

T6 Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 65 68 70 73 276 $309,275

T6 Justin Rose (Eng) 71 66 69 70 276 $309,275

T8 Rickie Fowler (USA) 72 69 68 68 277 $240,300

T8 Dustin Johnson (USA) 72 66 72 67 277 $240,300

T8 Rory McIlroy (NIR) 74 70 64 69 277 $240,300

T8 Patrick Rodgers (USA) 68 73 68 68 277 $240,300

T8 Justin Thomas (USA) 72 69 68 68 277 $240,300

