Roll up, roll up get your birdies here! The PGA Tour is in the very scoring friendly conditions of California, check out these CareerBuilder Challenge Golf Betting Tips

CareerBuilder Challenge Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour is in beautiful La Qunita, California for the CareerBuilder Challenge this week.

Last season the tournament was won by Jason Dufner, he is in the field again this week and you can get him at 33/1 to defend.

Patrick Reed is the favourite to win this week, a tournament he won back in 2014 – he is 12/1 to taste victory.

The weather conditions are usually superb in this part of the world, but there is a bit of rain forecast this week, I have therefore gone for players with excellent course experience and knowledge.

CareerBuilder Challenge Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Bill Haas 5 points each way at 20/1 – Very hard to ignore the two-time champion. We have had plenty of profit him over that time as well at these multiple courses. Think he is slightly overpriced as well.

Charles Howell III 3 points each way at 33/1 – Has had four top 15s in this event over the years and finished 8th last week, as horses go for courses he is right up there in La Quinta.

Ryan Palmer 3 points each way at 40/1 – Birdies are more birdies are required in this tournament, and the American certainly is capable of consistent low scoring. Has had four top 20s in 5 years in this event… enough said.

Anirban Lahiri 1 point each way at 100/1 – The Indian is someone who appears to be coming in under the radar. He is a player who always ranks well in birdies per round scoring. On his second year of being on the PGA Tour and already has a top 5 finish this season.