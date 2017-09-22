Matthew has made nine Solheim Cup appearance and will captain Europe in Gleneagles in 2019

Catriona Matthew Named 2019 European Solheim Cup Captain

Catriona Matthew has been named European Solheim Cup captain for the 2019 match at Gleneagles.

The Scot has made nine Solheim Cup appearances, winning three times, and first made her debut in 1998.

“It’s a great honour and a dream come true to be the captain at home in Scotland,” she said.

“Scotland will provide the perfect stage for The 2019 Solheim Cup and Gleneagles will be a terrific venue.

“I was lucky enough to win there in 1998 and there is nothing better than winning in your home country.”

Matthew was drafted in as a replacement for injured Suzann Pettersen at this year’s Solheim Cup, where she was due to be a vice-captain, and won three points out of four as USA won 16.5-11.5.

At 48-years-old, she became the oldest player ever to appear for Europe.

2017 Captain Annika Sorenstam told the BBC, “She helped us a lot over the past year as a vice-captain, but then stepped in and won us three points as a player.

“Catriona is very well respected by the players, so she is a natural choice.”

Mark Lichtenhein, Chairman of the Ladies European Tour, said, “Her experience, combined with her outstanding record and passion for The Solheim Cup, make her the perfect choice to lead Team Europe and not just because, as a Scot, she will be leading on home soil.

“Catriona’s contribution to the European Team over nine editions has been immense and her performance in Des Moines was simply brilliant.

“As the captain, she will continue to inspire not just her own team, but millions of fans around the world.”

Matthew has won 11 times as a professional including the 2009 Women’s British Open.

