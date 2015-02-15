Champions Tour beckons for Jesper Parnevik

Can once fresh-faced, slightly eccentric Swede Jesper Parnevik really be eligible for Champions Tour duty soon? He certainly can, as of March 7th…

If the Champions Tour appears unlikely to get a regular injection of European character and eccentricity from Miguel Angel Jimenez (see video below) just yet, as the 51-year-old continues to defy his age among the young guns, then perhaps Swede Jesper Parnevik will step into the breach when he turns 50 on March 7th this year.