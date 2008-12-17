Chevron World Challenge betting guide

Secondly, for similar reasons to Kim, HUNTER MAHAN could be worth an interest on his course debut. He’s young and therefore should retain some hunger for this type of event, and possesses a world-class long game. That makes him worth a punt in my view, though again its anyone’s guess how prepared he is having not played competitively since October.



As for the rest, KJ Choi, Steve Stricker and Boo Weekley all have enough top-class form in their locker to warrant consideration, though none were at their best in 2008. Previous Sherwood efforts offer little to boost the cases of Paul Casey, Stephen Ames or Ben Curtis.



In honesty though, nothing would surprise me here. Nevertheless, it should make for exciting viewing as the course tends to offer plenty of birdie and bogey opportunities alike. The last time Tiger didn’t win saw one of the most dramatic, topsy-turvy final days in recent memory with four different players trading below 6/4 in running. We should make the most of it ahead of a three week break until the next event.



Good Luck, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!



ADVISED BETS

5pts win ANTHONY KIM @ 15/2 (BETFRED, TOTE, SPORTINGBET, SKYBET)

3pts ew MIKE WEIR @ 14/1 (GENERAL)

2.5pts ew HUNTER MAHAN @ 16/1 (GENERAL)

LONG-TERM ALREADY ADVISED



RACE TO DUBAI



2.5pts ew ROSS FISHER @ 20/1

2.5pts ew PAUL CASEY @ 20/1

2009 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP



5pts ew SERGIO GARCIA @ 16/1

2008/2009 STATS: -98pts

2007/2008 STATS: +618pts

