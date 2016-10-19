The PGA Tour are in Asia this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur, check out who the GM Tipster has backed with these CIMB Classic Golf Betting Tips

CIMB Classic Golf Betting Tips

Ahead of the WGC – HSBC Champions the PGA Tour are in Malaysia for the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Justin Thomas won his first PGA Tour event here last season, and the American is 16/1 to repeat the feat.

Well fancied this week are Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Moore, Adam Scott, Paul Casey and Patrick Reed who are all 14/1 to win.

CIMB Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Ryan Moore 5 points each way at 14/1 – Has won here twice, and was Top 10 last season. Has had a rollercoaster few weeks, with a 2nd at the Tour Championship being followed by helping USA to Ryder Cup victory.

Gary Woodland 3 points each way at 30/1 – Has been twice a runner-up here, and has also had excellent recent form with two top 10s in the season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs. Needing to attack this course will suit him.

Scott Hend 2 points each way at 66/1 – My favourite pick of the season finds himself in familiar territory, playing in Asia, but on a slightly unfamiliar Tour. Just the eight Top 10s for the Australian this season who leads the Order of Merit on the Asian Tour and Is 18th on The Race To Dubai means he is a must pick this week.

David Lingmerth 1 point each way at 125/1 – The Swede was 14th last season at this event and is 58th in the world at the moment. His odds simply feel too long for someone who has won on Tour and had a couple of top 10s last season.