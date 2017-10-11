The PGA Tour are in Asia this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur, check out who the GM Tipster has backed with these CIMB Classic Golf Betting Tips

CIMB Classic Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour is in Asia this week, Malaysia to be precise, for the CIMB Classic being played at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

There is only one being talked about this week and that is defending champion, US PGA Champion and FedEx Cup Champion Justin Thomas – he has won the last two CIMB Classics and is just 4/1 to win again this week.

There is a strong field in attendance who will try and stop Thomas, including the likes of Hideki Matsuyama (8/1) and Paul Casey (12/1).

The GM Tipster had his 11th winner of the season when Tyrrell Hatton triumphed at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last week – to check out his season results to date go to our golf betting tips homepage.

CIMB Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Gary Woodland 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – If anyone is going to break the Thomas domination then Woodland could be the guy to do it. He has finished second here twice and has the power game that seems to do well at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Rafa Cabrera Bello 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard was 10th here last season and lies within the world’s top 20 for a reason. If his game is in the right place this week then I expect him to contend.

Charles Howell III 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Five top 10s including two runner-up spots in the 2017 season (we are in the 2018 season now don’t forget). Also finished 10th here last season, has the perfect game to go well again on this course.

Wesley Bryan 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – One of the big success stories from the 2017 season, where he got his first tour win and had four other top 10s. He is in the world’s top 50 and although recent results have cooled he has the ability to compete at this price.

Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you!