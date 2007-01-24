Commercialbank Qatar Masters preview

TOURNAMENT: The Commercialbank Qatar Masters



HOST COURSE: Doha GC, Qatar



PRIZE FUND: $2,200,000



COURSE DETAILS: Par 72, 7355. Water plays a major role on this Peter Harradine-designed course, coming into play on six holes. The course does not play as long as the yardage would suggest but if the wind gets up on this exposed layout low scoring is no guarantee.

The European Tour’s second of three events in the Middle East sees the most impressive field in the history of the Qatar Masters. 2005 champion Ernie Els heads the line up and with four victories in the region since 1994 he will be looking to continue his success in this part of the world. Henrik Stenson is another who seems to enjoy these surroundings, he continued his fine form last year with victory in this event. He will face strong competition from world number eight Retief Goosen, Qatar debutant Michael Campbell and Spanish wizard Sergio Garcia.

As well as the incentive of record prize money, a $150,000 26-foot luxury cruiser will go to the first player to hole his tee-shot at the par 3 17th.

CONTENDERS: Ernie Els, Henrik Stenson, Retief Goosen

