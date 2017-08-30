Expand Best Electric Golf Trolleys 2017

Czech Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Matthew Fitzpatrick 5 points each way at 14/1 with sportnation.bet – The Englishman has had a disappointing year following his victory in the DP World Tour Championship in November. Will be hoping to get his bid to make the 2018 Ryder Cup team off to a great start at an event where he has had two top 5 finishes before.

Eddie Pepperell 2 points each way at 50/1 with sportnation.bet – He had another top 30 finish last week and continues to look to be performing much better for the past few months. Was 5th here in 2014, so another course he has done well on in the past.

Ryan Evans 2 points each way at 50/1 with sportnation.bet – Really like the Englishman’s chances, has five consecutive top 10 finishes on the Challenge Tour and was 3rd in the Czech Master in 2016 – green light!

Marcus Fraser 1 point each way at 150/1 with sportnation.bet – Having a very odd season with three top 10s, but nine missed cuts from 14 events played this season – very much feast or famine, but the Aussie has six European Tour victories to his name including one in 2016 so like the risk at this price.

As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck this week!