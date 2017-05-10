The 2016 Masters champion split with Jonathan Smart during the RBC Heritage and will have David Lipsky's caddie Sam Haywood on the bag this week

Danny Willett And Masters-Winning Caddie Part Ways

A year after winning The Masters together, Danny Willett and childhood friend Jonathan Smart have split after a disagreement during the RBC Heritage.

According to BBC Golf Correspondent Iain Carter, Smart felt ‘mistreated’ by Willett and effectively sacked the world number 21 mid-tournament in the week after The Masters.

Willett then had someone from his management team on the bag during the second round.

“Things are a bit stale and kind of fizzled out,” Willett told BBC Sport.

“It is a shame. But things happen and change, everything happens for a reason.

“We are still working hard to get the game in shape to get back playing the golf we know we can play.”

Willett will have Sam Haywood, who was best man at his wedding, on the bag at this week’s Players Championship.

Haywood currently caddies for American David Lipsky who plays on the European Tour, although it is unknown if he will make a permanent switch with Willett.

“Sam knows my game really well,” Willett told the BBC.

