The dates have been confirmed for the 2019 Solheim Cup, to be held at Gleneagles. By Patrick Baines







Dates Announced For Gleneagles 2019 Solheim Cup

The 2019 Solheim Cup will be played at the world famous PGA Centenary Course at The Gleneagles Hotel from 13-15 September.

It will be the third time Scotland has hosted the Solheim Cup after previous stagings at Loch Lomond (2000) and Dalmahoy (1992), with the hosts winning on both occasions.

When Gleneagles won the bid to host the biannual match-play event it became the first course to host the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup.

Paul Bush, director of events at Visit Scotland said: “This date will allow the 2019 Solheim Cup to be the highest profile golf event taking place in Europe and the US.”

“It will also be the highest profile event taking place from a global sports perspective.”

The Gleneagles bid was led by Visit Scotland in conjunction with the Scottish government.

After the Perthshire course won the bid, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said: “The outstanding success of 2014 still looms large in the memory and I am delighted that Gleneagles and Scotland will once again play host to a major international team golf event.

“It will help cement Scotland’s reputation as the Home of Golf and the perfect stage for major golf events and help inspire a new generation of children to take up the game invented in their home country.”

The 2017 event will take place at Des Moines in Iowa, United States, between 18 and 20 August.

Europe surrendered the Solheim Cup in 2015 as the USA completed a remarkable comeback to win 14½-13½ in Germany.

Gleneagles is home to three championship courses –The King’s, The Queen’s and The PGA Centenary Course – the 9-hole “Wee Course” and Scotland’s PGA National Academy, which offers expert coaching for all abilities.