The winning Ryder Cup captain will be on the bag for his son Dru this week at Erin Hills

Davis Love III To Caddie For Son At US Open

Davis Love III will be at Erin Hills this week for the US Open, except he won’t be playing.

Instead, he’ll be caddying for his son Dru in his first ever major championship appearance.

Dru Love qualified for the year’s second major as an alternate from the Georgia sectional qualifier.

Dru has caddied for his Dad a number of times, but you cannot imagine that his Dad, who captained USA to Ryder Cup glory last October, has ever caddied in a professional event, let alone a major championship.

The Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte confirmed:

Davis Love III last played in the US Open in 2012.

His best finish in the tournament came in 1996 where he came T2nd at Oakland Hills as Steve Jones won his first and only major.

The US Open takes place this week at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, with Erin Hills hosting its first major and Wisconsin hosting its first ever US Open.