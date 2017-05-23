The PGA Tour are still in Texas for a newly named tournament, check out who we think will do well with these DEAN & DELUCA Invitational Golf Betting Tips

This week the PGA Tour is at Colonial Country Club for the Dean & Deluca Invitational.

There is a strong field in attendance that includes recent winners Sergio Garcia (14/1) and Si Woo Kim (50/1).

Last year the event was won by Jordan Spieth and the defending champion is surprisingly not favourite for the event this year although he is 13/1.

The favourite for the event is Jon Rahm the Spaniard is having a super strong season and is 11/1 to win.

