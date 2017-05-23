The PGA Tour are still in Texas for a newly named tournament, check out who we think will do well with these DEAN & DELUCA Invitational Golf Betting Tips
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational Golf Betting Tips
This week the PGA Tour is at Colonial Country Club for the Dean & Deluca Invitational.
There is a strong field in attendance that includes recent winners Sergio Garcia (14/1) and Si Woo Kim (50/1).
Last year the event was won by Jordan Spieth and the defending champion is surprisingly not favourite for the event this year although he is 13/1.
The favourite for the event is Jon Rahm the Spaniard is having a super strong season and is 11/1 to win.
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Kevin Kisner 4 points at 22/1 with Bet On Brazil – One of the form horses on the PGA Tour has had two top tens in as many years here. Four top 10s including two runner up spots this season – surely a win is just round the corner?
Brandt Snedeker 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – Five top 10s this season, missed the cut last week having had a week off beforehand with a slight wrist injury. Was runner up here back in 2015.
Pat Perez 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – Not only having a great season but has a really good record here with four top 10s. Five top 10s incliding a win already this season, this price seems generous.
Jhonattan Vegas 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – Faded last week after an encouraging first couple of rounds, the Venezuelan is a very dangerous player who can catch fire at any moment. Has a couple of top10s already this year.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck!