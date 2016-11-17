Some 30 players came through a six-round ordeal at 2016 European Tour Q-School and emerged from PGA Catalunya with their cards for next season

From Delight To Despair: 2016 European Tour Q-School Round-Up

Some 30 players came through a six-round ordeal at 2016 European Tour Q-School and emerged from PGA Catalunya with their cards for next season.

England’s Nathan Kimsey finished alone in first place on 13-under-par, one shot clear of Scott Henry, former Ryder Cup player Edoardo Molinari and Ricardo Gonzales, who, at 47, became the oldest graduate in Q-School history.

Those on five-under-par had an anxious wait to see if they’d done enough, but they ultimately scraped their cards on the number in a tie for 25th.

There was no such joy for the likes of James Heath and Canadian Austin Connelly – the youngest player in the field at 20 – who dropped shots on 17 and 18 respectively to miss the number by one.

Here’s a round-up of some of the players who earned cards, and some who didn’t, at 2016 European Tour Q-School…

Delight:

Steven Tiley – The Englishman finally secured a card through Q-School and will now play a full European Tour schedule for the first time since turning professional in 2007.

Eddie Pepperell – Pepperell agonisingly lost his card with a final-hole double-bogey at the Portugal Masters, but he bounced back in resounding fashion to comfortably secure a card for next year.

YE Yang – The Korean finished in a tie for 11th after a final-round 71. He was the first Major Champion in history to play European Tour Q-School Final Stage.

Tom Lewis – The former European Tour Rookie of the Year also finished in a tie for 11th on eight-under-par.

Ashley Chesters – One of the most highly regarded young English players shot a final-round 71 to finish in a tie for 16th.

Despair:

Oliver Wilson – the Golf Monthly columnist will be playing on the Challenge Tour next season after a final-round 72 left him three shots off the pace.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist – the Frenchman was comfortably inside the top 25 after five rounds, but fell 45 places with a final-round 81.

Alvaro Quiros – Quiros, a six-time European Tour champion, failed to make the 72-hole cut after opening with a 68.

Chase Koepka – Brooks’ brother compiled a disappointing eight-over-par four-round total and missed the cut by seven strokes.

Brett Rumford, Johan Edfors and Kenneth Ferrie – all European Tour winners – failed to complete four rounds at PGA Catalunya.