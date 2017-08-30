The second week of the FedExCup Playoffs takes place at TPC Boston, check out who we think will do well with these Dell Technologies Championship Golf Betting Tips
Dell Technologies Championship Golf Betting Tips
The second FedExCup Playoff is the Dell Technologies Championship, formerly known as the Deutsche Bank Championship, it is being played at TPC Boston as it has done recently.
Please remember that this event starts on Friday this week due to Labor Day in the US on Monday.
Rory McIlroy was victorious here in 2016 and is the top money winner at the course, he is 14/1 to defend this week.
Following his superb play-off victory over Jordan Spieth last week Dustin Johnson is favourite this week at 15/2 with Spieth being a slightly longer 8/1.
Dell Technologies Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Rickie Fowler 4 points each way at 16/1 with sportnation.bet – The 2015 champion is in really good form with five top 10s from his last seven events. Will really want to cement his top 10 position in the world rankings and to be part of the battle for the top spots.
Charley Hoffman 2 points each way at 50/1 with sportnation.bet – Has had a wonderful season to now be in the world’s top 25 and shot a superb final round of 65 last Sunday. Won here in 2010 and also 3rd in 2015, think he might finally get the W this week.
Jhonattan Vegas 2 points each way at 70/1 with sportnation.bet – Third last week and winner at the Canadian Open just a few weeks ago, the Venezuelan is a real danger with the ability to go super low if his putter behaves.
David Lingmerth 1 point each way at 150/1 with sportnation.bet – The Swede’s improved form continues as he comfortably made the cut for this week’s event. Will have to go low again if he is going to make the top 70 (currently 83rd) and through to next week, backing him to succeed.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck.