The second week of the FedExCup Playoffs takes place at TPC Boston, check out who we think will do well with these Dell Technologies Championship Golf Betting Tips

Dell Technologies Championship Golf Betting Tips

The second FedExCup Playoff is the Dell Technologies Championship, formerly known as the Deutsche Bank Championship, it is being played at TPC Boston as it has done recently.

Please remember that this event starts on Friday this week due to Labor Day in the US on Monday.

Rory McIlroy was victorious here in 2016 and is the top money winner at the course, he is 14/1 to defend this week.

Following his superb play-off victory over Jordan Spieth last week Dustin Johnson is favourite this week at 15/2 with Spieth being a slightly longer 8/1.

