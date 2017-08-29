The second leg of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week in Boston at the Dell Technologies Championship, here's the lowdown...

Dell Technologies Championship Preview

The 2017 FedEx Cup Playoffs got off to a flying start last week at The Northern Trust, where world number one Dustin Johnson beat number two Jordan Spieth in a playoff.

DJ unleashed a huge drive on an aggressive line to set up a birdie on the first playoff hole to win his 16th PGA Tour title.

He now tops the FedEx Cup points list, ahead of Spieth in second, Justin Thomas in third, Hideki Matsuyama in fourth and Jon Rahm in fifth.

This week the top 100 players have made it to TPC Boston, a well known venue on the PGA Tour that most will remember for its brilliant risk-reward par-5 18th hole – where the green lies over an area of shrubbery.

It is now known as the Dell Technologies Championship after a sponsorship change from Deutsche Bank.

Last year Rory McIlroy beat Paul Casey by two strokes to win his second event of 2016 on his way to the FedEx Cup.

Previous winners include Rickie Fowler in 2015, Henrik Stenson in 2013, Rory McIlroy again in 2012, Phil Mickelson in 2007 and Tiger Woods in 06.

After this week, the top 70 on the FedEx Cup points list will play in the BMW Championship in Illinois before the top 30 then qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta, Georgia.

Do remember that this week’s event begins on Friday and ends on Monday to align with Labour Day in the US.

Venue: TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

Date: Aug 31-Sept 3

Course stats: par 71, 7,297 yards

Purse: $8,500,000 Winner: $1,530,000

Defending Champion: Rory McIlroy (-16)

TV Coverage:

Sept 1 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Sept 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Sept 3 – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Sept 4 – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm

Player Watch

Dustin Johnson – The world number one and FedEx Cup points list leader narrowly lost out on the FedEx Cup to Rory McIlroy last year and is in amongst it again this time out. He has had three top 10s at TPC Boston before and is rightly the favourite this week.

Rory McIlroy – The defending champion has won at TPC Boston twice and has a scoring average of 68.5. He is yet to win in 2017 after changing equipment and suffering from injury but could feature around the lead this week.

Paul Casey – The Englishman was runner-up here in 2016 to Rory McIlroy after holding the 54-hole lead. He was fifth last week at The Northern Trust and has had two more top fives recently.

Key hole: 18th. Traditionally one of the most straightforward holes on the course, this par 5 only measures 530 yards but the green features tricky run-off areas which place a premium on the short-game. Expect some excitement if a player needs to get up and down for the title.