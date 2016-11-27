Denmark wins ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf

Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark won the ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf at Kington Heath GC in Melbourne Australia by four shots.

Denmark carried a four shot lead into the final day fourball at Kingston Heath. The Danish pairing of Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen had produced some superb golf through the week to reach the top of the board, including a stunning second round of 60.

But the Danes had to fight hard through the closing round to secure the victory. Their lead was pegged back as the Chinese pairing of Wu Ashun and Li Haotong and the American duo of Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker applied the pressure.

Olesen and Kjeldsen struggled on the front nine and turned at level par for the round. The Chinese pairing of Li and Wu made their move and got within a stroke of the lead.

But Kjeldsen and Olesen kept it together and they reeled off five birdies in six holes at the start of the back nine to re-establish their dominance. They closed out the win to secure Denmark’s first World Cup victory.

3 Talking points from the ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf

1 – It’s been a great year for the Danish winners. Both men ended the season in the top-20 on the Race to Dubai standings and Olesen claimed victory in the recent Turkish Airlines Open.

“It was tough, but me and Soren have been great this week with just our mental strength,” said Olesen. “We’ve been very, very good keeping calm and playing our own game and we’ve both been playing well.”

The victory marks the first time Denmark has won the World Cup of golf. The country’s previous best finish came in 2001 when Thomas Bjorn and Soren Hansen finished as joint runner’s up.

Thorbjorn Olesen swing sequence:

2 – France made a great run, closing with a 63 to finish in a tie for second with China and the USA. Romain Langasque started the round strongly for the French and Victor Dubuisson put the pedal to the metal on the back nine with four birdies on the spin from the 12th.

“It was a great day,” Dubuisson said. “I don’t think we can really do any better, nine under is a great score. The pin positions were so difficult.”

3 – The Chinese pairing of Wu Ashun and Li Haotong, both winners this season, closed with a 65 to finish in a share for second. Although a solid result, they were left feeling they could have gone one better.

“I kind of feel average because we didn’t play our best again today, even this week,” said Li. “I think we still have a lot of chance to win the trophy in future, so I’m looking forward.”

ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf

Kingston Heath GC, Melbourne, Australia

Nov 24-27

1 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 72 60 70 66 268

1 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 72 60 70 66 268

T2 Victor Dubuisson (Fra) 70 67 72 63 272

T2 Romain Langasque (Fra) 70 67 72 63 272

T2 Wu Ashun (Chn) 70 65 72 65 272

T2 Li Haotong (Chn) 70 65 72 65 272

T2 Rickie Fowler (USA) 70 67 69 66 272

T2 Jimmy Walker (USA) 70 67 69 66 272

5 Alex Noren (Swe) 72 66 73 62 273

5 David Lingmerth (Swe) 72 66 73 62 273

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage