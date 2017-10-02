The POTUS handed the Presidents Cup trophy to Steve Stricker and dedicated it to the victims of the hurricanes and floodings in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico

WATCH: Donald Trump Dedicates Presidents Cup To Texas, Puerto Rico and Florida

Donald Trump became the first sitting US President to hand out the Presidents Cup trophy to the winning team.

The POTUS was at Liberty National to present the trophy after the USA beat the International team 19-11 to win their 10th Presidents Cup in 12 matches.

Related: Team USA wins Presidents Cup with ease

Trump presented Steve Stricker with the trophy after making a speech dedicating it to the flood and hurricane victims in Texas, Puerto Rico and Florida.

Trump said, “These people, these special people, they are born and then they work very hard on this incredible talent and they really are very talented, talented folks.

“And really, they are people that have good hearts.

“I want to congratulate the Internationals on really being amazing, and you played very well today by the way.

Related: See all of the golf courses Donald Trump owns

“On behalf of all the people of Texas and all of the people of, if you look today and you see what’s happening how horrible it is but we have it under really great control, Puerto Rico and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes.

“I want to just remember them and we are going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much, that we love, a part of our great nation.”

Gallery: Team USA celebrates Presidents Cup with WAGs

Watch Trump’s speech here:

Trump paid homage to the USA’s performance as well as winning captain Steve Stricker’s putting stroke.

“I’ve been watching this from the beginning and I have to say our Team USA, wow did you play well,” he said.

“That great putter that I’ve been copying his putting stroke for many, many years but it hasn’t worked – Steve Stricker – we’re going to present Steve with the trophy.”

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram