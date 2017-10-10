Donald Trump Shoots 73 In ‘Windy And Wet’ Conditions

The POTUS's golf game is clearly still sharp

Donald Trump Shoots 73 In ‘Wet And Windy Conditions’

President of the United States Donald Trump’s golf game is clearly still sharp.

Yesterday, the POTUS shot a one-over-par 73 around his Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Virginia.

Trump, who owns 17 golf courses across the world, plays off of 2.8 – although he last posted a scorecard in June 2016.

The 71-year-old’s round of 73 was one of his best scores in a while. Only one of his last 20 scores was better and that was a 70 back in August 2013.

Related: Trump wins again! Turnberry is our #1 course

His playing partner Lindsey Graham, who is a Senator, wrote in a tweet: “How bad did he beat me? I did better in the presidential race than today on the golf course! Great fun. Great host.”

The Championship Course at Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC was actually designed by the POTUS himself.

WATCH: Donald Trump drives buggy all over green

The private venue features 36-holes, with the par-72 Championship course measuring 7,693 yards from the backs.

It hosted the 2017 Senior PGA Championship which was won by Rocco Mediate.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram