It is the final week of the 2016 European Tour season, so who will win the Race To Dubai? Check out our DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

So it all comes down to this, the European Tour 2016 season and Race To Dubai winner rests on the outcome of the DP World Tour Championship, which is played at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Realistically it is between the field’s two 2016 Major winners, Henrik Stenson and Danny Willett, to take the honours with perhaps Alex Noren and Rory McIlroy also having their part to play.

Race to Dubai Scenarios

For McIlroy to win the Race to Dubai, he needs to win with Stenson finishing outside the top 45, Willett outside the top five and Noren outside the top two.

For Noren to win, he needs a minimum top two finish. If he wins the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, Stenson can still win the Race to Dubai by finishing second.

If Noren finishes second, to win the Race to Dubai he needs Stenson to finish outside the top eight and Willett outside the top two.

If Willett finishes fourth, Stenson needs to finish inside the top 30 to stay ahead of him.

If Willett finishes third, Stenson needs a top nine finish to remain ahead of him in the race.

If Willett finishes second, he wins the Race to Dubai if Stenson finishes outside the top two and Noren does not win.

If Willett wins the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, he wins the Race to Dubai regardless of other results.

Stenson wins the Race to Dubai if none of the above scenarios unfold.

Mcilroy (3/1) is slight favourtie ahead of Stenson (11/2) and Noren (14/1) – While Willett is not fancied to win the event at 40/1.

DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Rafa Cabrera Bello 3 points each way at 33/1 – Has won in Dubai before at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2012 and was second there in Feb of this year. The Spaniard is 7th on the Race To Dubai Ranking currently and will be looking to finish on a high after a season with six top 5 finishes but no wins.

Danny Willett 3 points each way at 40/1 – The Englishman seems to have been poorly priced this week, and we need to take advantage. He is the only player in the field who can win the Race To Dubai without needing help from Henrik Stenson. He has already won in Dubai this season, was 11th last week at the Nedbank and was 4th in this event last year.

Martin Kaymer 2 points each way at 55/1 – A very inconsistent year, with eight top 10s mixed with some very ordinary results too. Has won three times in the UAE and has a best finish of 10th here last season – worth a shout at these odds.

Scott Hend 1 point each way at 125/1 – What a season it has been for the Australian, five top 5 finishes including a win in the True Thailand Classic. Has been my go to guy this season when his odds have been long, coming off the back of a final round 80 at the Nedbank last weel he will be looking for vast improvement at his second appearance in the World Tour Championship.