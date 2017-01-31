The European Tour finishes the desert swing with the Dubai Desert Classic, and a highly-anticipated tournament, check out our Dubai Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips

Dubai Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour hosts the final event of its desert swing with the Dubai Desert Classic.

Last year the event was won by Danny Willett, who used the win a s a springboard to claim his first Major at the US Masters – Willett has been out of form of late and therefore you can get him at 40/1.

Favourites for the event are Henrik Stenson (13/2) and 2012 winner Rafa Cabrera Bello (18/1).

There will of course be a huge amount of attention on Tiger Woods who is playing this week, the two-time winner can be found at 40/1 to win.

Keep up to date with all out latest tips at the golf betting tips home page – we had our second runner-up last week a winner is just round the corner.

Dubai Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Tyrell Hatton 4 points each way at 20/1 with Bet on Brazil – Finished second in the DP World Tour Championship and 8th in the Dubai Desert Classic last season. Was leading after the 3rd round in Abu Dhabi a fortnight ago before faltering in the final round. For me he is the form player of the field and his odds should be shorter.

Matthew Fitzpatrick 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet on Brazil – Will enjoy being back in Dubai, last time he was here he won the DP World Tour Championship. Has not done anything spectacular in the Dubai Desert Classic yet, but is still in the infancy of his career.

Stephen Gallacher 1 point each way at 80/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Scot has missed the cut the last two weeks, but if you ever want a horse for a course then he is the man. From 2011 to 2015 he finished 10th, 2nd, 1st, 1st and 3rd in this event. With that evidence it is very tough to then ignore him at this price.

Paul Dunne 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet on Brazil – The lad is playing well, just appears to get nervous after his first round. In his past four events he averages under 68 for round 1, but then struggles to break 70 for the rest of the tournament. This will only improve with experience, has all the attributes to be a superstar.