Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan secured GolfSixes victory for Ireland with a 2-0 win in the final over the French pairing of Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Romain Wattel at Centurion Club in St Albans.

Dunne and Moynihan win GolfSixes for Ireland

Ireland’s Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan produced a putting masterclass in the final of GolfSixes at Centurion Club to beat Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Romain Wattel of France 2-0.

During the knockout rounds of GolfSixes on Sunday at Centurion Club in St Albans, Dunne and Moynihan played some inspired golf to record birdie or better on 12 of the 17 holes they played.

The Irish duo came through their quarter final match against England Women, represented by Charlie Hull and Georgia Hall, by 2-0. They then got past South Korea in the semi-final with a chip-in birdie by Moynihan on the playoff hole.

In the final of the tournament, played to the Greensomes format, Dunne got the Irish off to the perfect start by firing his tee shot on the par-3 1st to within three feet of the pin.

France looked to have struck back on the 2nd and Lorenzo-Vera holed a 25-foot birdie putt, but Dunne followed him in to halve the hole.

Ireland moved further clear on the par-5 3rd after they reached the green in two blows and then, after both teams parred the following two holes, Ireland were champions.

“When you have the tricolour besides your name it becomes a little bit more serious,” said Dunne.

“We’re happy to represent Ireland well, have a nice trophy under the belt and it kind of sets well to kick on for the rest of the season. It’s an individual game and it’s nice to get together with a partner, especially like Gavin, who I’ve been friends with for a long time and have success like this. We just played really solid all week. Gavin was hitting some amazing iron shots and, obviously, the pivotal moment for us was him chipping in on the play-off against the South Koreans.”

Although disappointed to come up just shy of victory, the French pairing enjoyed the two days at Centurion Club.

“It was really fun to play with Mike so thanks to him,” said Wattel. “Congratulations to Ireland. We beat them in the group stages, but not today!”

In the third/fourth place playoff South Korean pair of Soomin Lee and Jeunghun Wang birdied the second, fourth and fifth to beat Australia’s Sam Brazel and Wade Ormsby 3-0.