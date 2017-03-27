Dustin Johnson Becomes First Man To Win All Four WGCs

The world number one's WGC-Match Play victory means that he has now become the first man to win all four World Golf Championships

World number one Dustin Johnson cemented himself as the world’s second-most successful man in golf’s World Golf Championships with his WGC-Match Play victory.

The American beat Jon Rahm in the final for his seventh victory out of seven for the week. He never trailed in seven matches.

It’s DJ’s fifth WGC title. No man, apart from Tiger Woods, has won more than three.

Johnson won the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2013, the Cadillac Championship in 2015, and has now won three of the last four – the 2016 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, the 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship (formerly known as Cadillac), and the 2017 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

Tiger Woods became the first man to win all four WGCs in 2003 when he won the Match Play, however the World Cup of Golf was then a WGC, it now isn’t.

In 2009 the WGC-Champions was introduced in China, meaning all four WGCs were individual events and now DJ has become the first man to win all four.

Ian Poulter and Phil Mickelson, each with two, are the only other men to have won more than one WGC including the WGC-Champions.

In terms of the WGC leaderboard, Tiger Woods is top with an astonishing 18 and DJ is now second with a more-than-reasonable five.

In third is Geoff Ogilvy with three. The Aussie has won the Match Play twice and the WGC-Cadillac Championship once.

Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Darren Clarke, Ian Poulter and Hunter Mahan all have two WGCs.