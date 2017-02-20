2016 US Open champion Dustin Johnson becomes 20th golf world number one after winning his 13th PGA Tour title at the Genesis Open at Riviera. Here are all of golf's world number ones...

Dustin Johnson Becomes 20th Golf World Number One

The Official World Golf Ranking was created in 1986, formerly known as the Sony Ranking until 1997, with Bernhard Langer the first man to officially become world number one.

Since then, the #1 position has changed hands 66 times, with 20 golfers holding the prized position.

The latest of those is 2016 US Open Champion Dustin Johnson, who overtook Jason Day with victory at the Genesis Open at Riviera in what was DJ’s 13th PGA Tour victory.

Tiger Woods has held the #1 spot considerably longer than anybody at 683 weeks, Greg Norman is in second with 331 weeks as golf world number one.

Woods held the top spot consecutively between August ’99 and September ’04 and then from June ’05 to October 2010.

Three Englishman have been world number one – Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald. The USA lead with six men to have held the number one position.

Here are the 20 men to have topped the Official World Golf Ranking:

Bernhard Langer – 3 weeks

Seve Ballesteros – 61 weeks

Greg Norman – 331 weeks

Nick Faldo – 97 weeks

Ian Woosnam – 50 weeks

Fred Couples – 16 weeks

Nick Price – 44 weeks

Tom Lehman – 1 week

Ernie Els – 9 weeks

David Duval – 15 weeks

Vijay Singh – 32 weeks

Tiger Woods – 683 weeks

Lee Westwood – 22 weeks

Martin Kaymer – 8 weeks

Luke Donald – 56 weeks

Rory McIlroy – 95 weeks

Adam Scott – 11 weeks

Jordan Spieth – 26 weeks

Jason Day – 51 weeks

Dustin Johnson – 1 week