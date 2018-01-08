The world number one has overtaken Ernie Els to move up to fifth spot

Dustin Johnson Moves To Fifth In PGA Tour Career Money List

Dustin Johnson has overtaken Ernie Els to move up to fifth in the PGA Tour’s all-time career money list.

The world number one was victorious at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to pick up the winner’s cheque of $1.26m for a total of $49,703,604.

That is around $800,000 more than Ernie Els has managed in his career despite The Big Easy’s 19 PGA Tour wins compared to DJ’s 17.

Els has played 448 PGA Tour events whilst Dustin Johnson has played just 223.

DJ’s victory was his 17th PGA Tour title and means that he has now won a PGA Tour event in each of the last 11 seasons. That is the current longest streak on Tour.

It will be some time before the 33-year-old moves up to fourth on the list as he is currently $18m behind Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk, who has won $67,740,599. Interestingly, Furyk has also won 17 PGA Tour titles.

Vijay Singh is third on the list with just under $71m in earnings, Mickelson is second with $84m and Tiger Woods is on top with over $110m.

PGA Tour Career Money List:

1) Tiger Woods – $110.1m

2) Phil Mickelson – $84m

3) Vijay Singh – $70.9m

4) Jim Furyk – $67.7m

5) Dustin Johnson – $49.7m

6) Ernie Els – $48.9m

7) Sergio Garcia – $47.2m

8) Adam Scott – $47m

9) Davis Love III – $44.6m

10) Steve Stricker – $43.4

Johnson is now up to T48th on the list of all time PGA Tour wins, level with Furyk, Curtis Strange, Bobby Cruickshank and Harold McSpaden.

Sam Snead leads that table with 82 PGA Tour victories, with Woods in second on 79.

