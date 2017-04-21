After his last-minute withdrawal at Augusta, Dustin Johnson looks set for a return to action next month. By Patrick Baines

Dustin Johnson To Return From Injury

World number one Dustin Johnson says he hopes to play in the Wells Fargo Championship next month.

Johnson sustained a back injury the afternoon before the first round of the Masters when he fell down the stairs of his rental property in Augusta.

He turned up on the first tee in round one but felt the pain in his back was too severe and withdrew from the tournament.

Johnson arrived at Augusta in supreme form having won three straight events on the PGA Tour.

He began 2017 with a win at Pebble Beach then followed up a week later with a five shot victory at the Genesis Open.

His rich vein of form continued into March where he won the WGC-Mexico Championship before beating Jon Rahm in the final of the Match Play to win his second straight WGC.

Speaking to Golf.com, Johnson said his back is feeling a lot better, close to “85-90 percent” towards full strength.

“I felt good probably since about last Monday,” Johnson said.

