After his last-minute withdrawal at Augusta, Dustin Johnson looks set for a return to action next month. By Patrick Baines
Dustin Johnson To Return From Injury
World number one Dustin Johnson says he hopes to play in the Wells Fargo Championship next month.
Johnson sustained a back injury the afternoon before the first round of the Masters when he fell down the stairs of his rental property in Augusta.
He turned up on the first tee in round one but felt the pain in his back was too severe and withdrew from the tournament.
Johnson arrived at Augusta in supreme form having won three straight events on the PGA Tour.
He began 2017 with a win at Pebble Beach then followed up a week later with a five shot victory at the Genesis Open.
His rich vein of form continued into March where he won the WGC-Mexico Championship before beating Jon Rahm in the final of the Match Play to win his second straight WGC.
Speaking to Golf.com, Johnson said his back is feeling a lot better, close to “85-90 percent” towards full strength.
“I felt good probably since about last Monday,” Johnson said.
“I’ve got a few weeks off, so there was just no point in rushing anything. I just kind of took it easy, just been training a little bit, taking care of it so I won’t have any issues.”
Johnson continued: “Today was good. I hit balls all the way through driver and I was fine, so that was very reassuring.”
The 15-time PGA Tour winner is also expected to compete at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass next month ahead of the defence of his US Open title at Erin Hills in June.
The 2017 Wells Fargo tournament will be played at Eagle Point golf club in North Carolina.
Last year American James Hahn defeated Roberto Castro in a sudden death play-off to earn his second tour title.