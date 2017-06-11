Dylan Fritelli wins Lyoness Open

South Africa’s Dylan Fritelli won the Lyoness Open at the Diamond CC in Atzenbrugg, Austria by a single shot from David Horsey, Jbe Kruger and Mikko Korhonen.

Dylan Fritelli of South Africa fired a superb final round of 67 to win the Lyoness Open powered by Organic+ by a single shot from his countryman Jbe Kruger, Finland’s Mikko Korhonen and David Horsey of England.

Fritelli started the final round two back of the overnight leader Felipe Aguilar of Chile but he moved to the top of the board with birdies at the 1st, 3rd and 4th holes.

The competition was tense on the back nine and the South African was joined at the top of the pile by his countryman Jbe Kruger after he had made back to back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes.

But Fritelli showed his grit with a birdie of his own at the 16th. When Kruger dropped a shot at the last, Fritelli was able to par the home hole and secure the title.

“I’m really happy with the way the week went – super stoked to get my first win on the European Tour – I think it’s been a long time coming and I am glad to be inside the winner’s circle.,” he said “I was just trying to get it on the green, make a par and avoid a play-off. My zero and two record in play-offs is not very good so I didn’t want to have extra guys in the play-off trying to beat them on the 18th.

3 Talking points from the Lyoness Open

1 – Dylan Fritelli secured his first win on the European Tour and it was significant. Not only does he now have guaranteed playing rights until the end of 2018, but he has also move well up the Race to Dubai rankings.

“Hopefully I get into The Open with this performance and it should move me up the Race to Dubai and open up some more doors down the road,” he said. “I was pretty relaxed through the back nine actually. I felt a lot more nervous in China and gained a lot from that experience having lost to Alex Levy in a play-off, but I felt good coming down the back nine and hit some really crucial shots, so I’m really proud of how I handled the nerves.”

2- David Horsey compiled an excellent final round to finish in a tie for second. The Englishman had fired a course record 64 on Friday and he posted a brilliant 65 on Sunday to climb the board and end the week as joint runner-up.

The importance of the pre-round warm up video:

3 – It was a poor final round for overnight leader Felipe Aguilar. The Chilean closed with a 75 to drop down the board and end the week in a tie for 10th, six back of Fritelli.

Lyoness Open

Diamond CC, Atzenbrugg, Vienna, Austria

Jun 8-11

Purse: €1,000,000

1 Dylan Fritelli (RSA) 70 71 68 67 276

T2 David Horsey (Eng) 75 64 73 65 277

T2 Jbe Kruger (RSA) 69 73 68 67 277

T2 Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 71 73 66 67 277

5 Richard Mcevoy (Eng) 72 71 67 68 278

6 Johan Carlsson (Swe) 67 71 71 70 279

T7 Joost Luiten (Ned) 73 72 70 66 281

T7 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 70 72 70 69 281

T7 Sepp Straka (Aut) 69 70 70 72 281